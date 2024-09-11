Actor Karanvir Bohra is a name that needs no introduction. After entertaining the audiences in films and on television, the superstar has turned towards audible for a brilliant audio series – Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom. The actor has voiced Klaw for the six-part series, and in an exclusive interview with Koimoi, he opened up on his favorite Marvel character, whom he would like to play in an Indian adaptation, dubbing for Klaw and more.

Here are a few excerpts from his interview.

Is Karanvir Bohra A Marvel Fan?

The actor confessed his love for the superhero Universe and admitted, “Maybe on a scale of 1 to 10, I am a 100. You know, because I think every boy, I don’t know about girls, but every boy is a Marvel fan. It is in their DNA, I think. You know, so I don’t know a single person who doesn’t like superheroes, especially Marvel superheroes.”

Karanvir On Playing Klaw For Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom

Karanvir Bohra also talked about the different approaches to working on a medium like audible, lending his voice to an audio medium. The actor discussed how different dubbing is for an audio medium than a visual medium and said, “I don’t know how to articulate it because, yes, it is something new. But it’s not new for me because, being a stage and a theatre actor, we have worked a lot on voice modulation. A lot.”

The Bigg Boss ex-contestant continued, “For like 10-10, 15-15 years, we have worked on it. And that’s why, for me, voice is very important. And with God’s grace, whoever listens to my voice on camera…My voice is very, how do I say it? It’s a funny voice. But when the camera is on or when the audio is on, my voice changes. I don’t know how. I think it’s just a practice that when the camera is on, I become a different personality.”

A Hypothetical Spin-Off

When asked if he would like to work in a hypothetical Indian spin-off, which Marvel superhero would be his calling, Karanvir Bohra excitedly confirms, “I like Hulk as my favorite. But if there was a character that I would play, if you’re asking me this kind of question, I would play Iron Man. I just love his cocky sense of humor. He is not black or white. He’s got a lot of layers and shades. He’s got a past. He could easily be, you know, tempted to go to the dark side. You know, he’s got that flavor about him.”

Since Karanvir Bohra admitted, he would love to play Iron Man in an Indian spin-off, we were eager to know, who would be his Cap! And he had an interesting pick. The actor said, “If I play Iron Man, I think my Captain America would be someone like a Sonu Sood. He is like a full Captain America!”

