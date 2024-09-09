Actor Yashaswini Dayama is currently being loved for playing Valeria Richards in the audible series Marvel Wastelanders: Doom. Recently, the actress, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, talked about her share of struggles in the industry, how she landed Valeria Richards and more.

Without further ado, here are some excerpts of her exclusive interview with Koimoi.

On Landing Valeria Richards

Yashaswini talked about how she landed the role of Valeria Richards from Marvel Wastelander; the actress recalled, “I was asked to audition for the part. I think also because Audible knew of me because I also recorded Adulting with Ayesha for Audible. Thankfully, my audition went well enough.

Yashaswini Dayama further said, “Even though I was so afraid because she’s such an intense and complex character. I got a callback and was told, okay, Valeria Richards, are you ready? I was like, oh my god, are you serious? Because I like, like everybody else, I see myself as this tiny person who’s like, very like, whatever coy, intimate and whatever. And Valeria’s a badass. So it was, I didn’t think that I would actually get to do this.”

Yashaswini Dayama’s Favorite Marvel Character

Yashaswini admitted that she is a huge Marvel fan. I think number one has to be Spider-Man because we grew up with him. He was the first Marvel superhero that we saw as kids. But I used to love watching X-Men as a child, the animated series. So I used to love Jean Grey. And I thought she was also I thought she was very pretty. And I thought Cyclops is very cute. And I love their chemistry and everything together.

First Salary

Yashaswini Dayama revealed that her first salary was for a recording she did for an ad in class 3 or 4. She was paid Rs 1500 for it and did not know what to do with the money. However, her first professional fee came along for an ad with Saif Ali Khan. The actress recalled, “My very first income. I think that the first time I did an ad, I was actually one of the featured cast members. I wasn’t even seen. It was a two-day ad. It was for Lez. Saif Ali Khan was in it. And I was one of the many people in the background. I was never seen. And I got 5000 rupees per day. What did you do with that money? I don’t know. I don’t remember. I was 16, 17, 10,000 rupees in two days. That was half my pocket money for the month. Not even half. I used to get 15,000 rupees for the month. So that was mind-blowing for me.”

