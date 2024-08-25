Actor Abhishek Banerjee is one of the few actors who recently saw two of his films clashing at the box office. While he plays Jana in Stree 2, he is the lead antagonist in John Abraham’s Vedaa. Both films were released on August 15, and while Vedaa could not breathe at the box office, Stree 2 is on a rampage mode.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Abhishek shared details about his career and anecdotes about his career, and discussed some important issues prevalent in the industry. One of them was the casting couch faced by the struggling actors.

Many might not know that before being an actor, Abhishek Banerjee was a casting director. In fact, along with his friend, he runs a casting company called Casting Bay that has helped get some of the best ensembles for some of the best films.

So, it was important to know his thoughts regarding the Casting Couch in the industry since he has been a casting director himself. When asked how does he makes sure that a struggling actor does not have to go through such a traumatic experience, in his periphery at the least, the Mirzapur actor says, ” I will always help actors who need help from there.”

Abhishek Banerjee further discussed what could be done to avoid such scenarios and said, “I have been saying it since I have been a casting director many, many years back. I have been here for 15 years. If I get a call from an actor. And he tells me that I have to sing or dance. He is calling me for dinner, or he is calling me for coffee. I immediately tell him. Do not go.”

The actor clearly emphasizes, “Do not entertain a dinner meeting. Or a coffee meeting. Or a drink meeting. Because work is not going to happen during dinner or coffee meetings, there is a very strict rule for casting. The strict rule says – You cannot meet an actor outside the premises of the office. As simple as that.

The actor further had advice for the struggling actors as well. He said, “It is also very important for actors to understand. Even if you are not getting that one role because you are not going for that dinner or coffee, there are many others who will give you the role just because you go to the office. Or if you go (for dinner), you are making them stronger. Say no. Actors have to start saying no to dinner and coffee, post-9 pm meetings, and post-10 pm meetings.”

Abhishek Banerjee continues, “You have to set that culture. And that will happen only when you go and spend the same amount of time on stage. Go do theatre, and you do theatre till night. Do it at 12. Do stage. Do rehearsals. Do readings. This culture has to come from both sides. It has to come from actors as well. They need to take a stand. Dignity and safety are more important than a job.”

