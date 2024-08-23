Six years ago, when Stree arrived on screen in the year 2018, no one thought that it would churn out a profit of a whopping 548.35%. The horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor as a mysterious Stree had the crackling trio of Bikky, Bittoo & Jana, played by Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Abhishek Banerjee opened up on the celebrations pouring in as the film crosses 400 crore worldwide. Talking about how the team never envisioned the film to be such a path-breaking success in terms of numbers.

In fact, the entire team of Stree 2 was rather focused on bringing a class cinema that could entertain the audiences, and the 400 crore is just an added advantage that cannot be compared to the love audiences are pouring in.

Talking to Koimoi about the success of the horror comedy, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Gratitude, yeah, that’s the only thing I have towards everybody who has supported me. Whoever has been a part of this journey, I want to just thank them. And I have a huge gratitude towards the audience and the universe for all the love they have given. Because, I am telling you, I work for the love. Money, fame, everything is there. Of course, that is part and parcel of our job. But I really, really love my job. You know, it’s all heart.”

Further emphasizing the 400 crore club, the Mirzapur actor said, “I am not thinking about 400 crores when I am shooting a film. I am sure Amar Kaushik does not think about numbers when he is shooting a film. Niren Bhatt does not think about 400 crores when he is writing a film. And we are all a very, very, very strong team. Rajkummar is a very nice human being. Aparshakti is a great human being. And that is why I think the chemistry you see between us is because we all really love each other. That translated!”

For the unversed, Stree 2 has earned 423.20 crore worldwide and 307.80 crore in India. The film is all set to rush towards 500 crore over the weekend!

