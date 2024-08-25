The MCU has often produced clever and captivating opponents, from Robert Redford’s Alexander Pierce to Cate Blanchett’s Hela. What about the protagonists who have defeated the most formidable antagonists?

The Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, and the ruler of Latveria, Doctor Doom, are the two main characters that will be introduced in Phase 6. No doubt, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four will face serious danger from these celestial beings. But in the comics, Squirrel Girl is an unexpected hero who has vanquished both of these antagonists.

One odd candidate would be Doreen Allene Green, popularly known as Squirrel Girl. Not quite fitting the superhero stereotype, given her squirrel-like talents and her capacity for communication. However, her appearance is not deceiving. The incredibly intelligent and resourceful Squirrel Girl has often shown her abilities.

Some of the strongest villains in the Marvel Universe have faced up against Squirrel Girl in her comic book adventures. Her cunning strategies and the assistance of her squirrel allies have allowed her to defeat Doctor Doom on several occasions. Even by promising him a world full of nuts, she has been able to persuade Galactus to retreat from Earth.

Despite having less fame than other Marvel superheroes, Squirrel Girl has defeated both Doctor Doom and Galactus in extremely stunning fashion. No matter how unusual their skills may seem, she is proof that anyone can be a hero.

It seems plausible that Phase 6 will see Squirrel Girl’s MCU premiere. Her special abilities and intelligence might come in handy when the Avengers and Fantastic Four take on Galactus and Doctor Doom. Her presence would be a novel and entertaining twist, even if she doesn’t have a significant part in the movies.

The unlikely hero who has already shown her mettle against the Avengers will not be forgotten, even though we may be looking forward to their epic clashes with their formidable enemies. Galactus and Doctor Doom might be finally vanquished with the help of Squirrel Girl.

Must Read: Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1: Biggest Mistake In The Lily Collins Starrer, Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News