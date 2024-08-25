In a straight-up chat with GQ (via Variety), Keaton, who was set to slip back into his iconic Bruce Wayne role, didn’t seem too fazed about the film getting axed last August as part of a cost-cutting move. “Big, fun, nice check,” he shrugged, making it clear that he’s all about the business side of Hollywood. No drama here, just a paycheck.

When Batgirl got canned, it sent ripples through the industry. The flick was done and dusted, shot and edited, when the studio pulled the plug. A shocker, right? Variety spilled that a fat tax incentive was a big reason why the studio decided to kill it off. But Keaton? He wasn’t sweating it. Instead, he threw some love toward the film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. “I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I’m good,” he said, keeping it real.

Keaton wasn’t just in Batgirl—he suited up again for The Flash in July 2023. The movie didn’t crush it at the box office, making $271 million worldwide, but Keaton stayed chill. He knows Hollywood’s just a game, and he’s playing it smart.

Reflecting on his career, Keaton laughed off all that “comeback” talk from his Oscar-nominated run in Birdman. “Honestly, it’s kind of bullshit,” he said, brushing off any idea that he ever really went away. With a steady stream of roles in movies like RoboCop and Need for Speed, Keaton never stopped grinding. Comeback? Nah, just keeping the lights on.

Keaton’s mantra is simple: stay busy, keep the checks coming, and never get desperate. “If you get desperate, you’re fucked,” he bluntly put it, showing his no-nonsense take on staying relevant in Hollywood’s rollercoaster world. For Keaton, it’s all about the work, not the hype.

Whether he’s Batman or not, Keaton’s doing his thing, staying cool and unbothered. He’s in it for the long haul, showing he’s here to stay—cape or no cape.

