The chaos that was at the DC wing of the Warner Bros a couple of months back was insane and nobody could make sense of what was happening. Before Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson, and many other firings and shelving, the news of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl being axed came in as a shocker. No one was prepared to see the studio just abruptly cancel the movie with no reason given to the fans who were waiting for it since forever. It turned out to be a doomed project, and it turns out the streak continues.

Batgirl, starring Leslie in the lead, was one of the most anticipated projects. The movie was ready and even test screenings were conducted for the same. But turned out the same screenings yielded some very bad reactions, and that made the studio cancel the project entirely with no hope of revival anytime soon.

But it looks like the doom is continuing. An extra from the sets of Batgirl has now used Warner Bros after she suffered severe injuries in her leg while doing a stunt and almost lost her life. Below is all you need to know about the same.

35-year-old Cristina Stanovici, was an extra on the sets of Batgirl. She was shooting for a bike stunt at night in Glasgow when the camera-carrying machine ploughed into her and she suffered a broken thigh, shin, hip, pelvis, thumb, and a head gash. She is now suing Warner Bros for the set conditions and wants the same to be improved on the sets

As per The Sun, she said, “To hear the anaesthesiologist say ‘we had our fingers crossed for you’ really sends a chill down your spine. The surgeon told me it was one of the worst cases he has seen in his eight years at the hospital.”

Even after 18 months after the accident on the sets of the Warner Bros film, Cristina Stanovici is still in pain and sometimes even thinks she was better off dead. About filing a lawsuit against the studio, she said, “I think conditions should be improved on movie sets. Especially now because Glasgow is chosen more and more as a city to film in, and obviously, they use extras from Glasgow. They should be thinking about them. I went there to have some fun, to see how it is, what making a movie involves. And look what happened.”

