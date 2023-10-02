The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be witnessing a dip in the quality of content and that has left the fans upset who want to witness the old glory back. While we now wait in the hope that we will see the studio bounce back to the limelight again, turns out they are already planning projects to stir the excitement of the fandom to the maximum. Reports recently confirmed that the studio is on a hunt for writers to shape the X-Men Reboot for the studio. But turns out there is an update that might get mixed reactions, and it includes Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

For the unversed, Marvel Cinematic Universe is now slowly introducing a new era where mutants exist. We have seen a couple of them and the hints that they are in the team mutant already. Deadpool 3 will set up the team in a full blown manner, with Wolverine being the flag bearer for the clan.

But what if we tell you that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will not be a part of the initial team lineup in X-Men? Yes, the reports that have surfaced now on the internet have a new bit to offer about the latest phase in Marvel. Read on to know everything you should know about this most surprising update of the day.

As per a scooper who goes by the handle Can We Get Some Toast on X, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will not be in the initial X-Men team-up, opposite to the Fix lineup that treated Logan as the main man always. The post reads, “The current idea to reboot the #XMen in the MCU does NOT feature Wolverine on the team…There’s a reason why Marvel is starting to push the X-Men so hard across all mediums, and will continue to push them until they’re on the big screen.”

However, this is a very risky decision considering that X-Men Reboot will enter the MCU after the sixth Avengers movie which is at the end of phase 6. By then, Hugh Jackman would have been established as a pivotal part with multiple appearances already in his kitty, including two in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. So, if the audience doesn’t get to see him at all in the first MCU X-Men movie, it might leave some upset.

