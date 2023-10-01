Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have one thing in common other than their several movies, their long-term careers in the industry. The two stars, who were shot to fame in the 80s, enjoy a massive fan following owing to their impeccable performances. While they have shared the screenspace several times apart from their close bond, there was one movie that Winona could not star in opposite Keanu as her parents did not allow her. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The two stars, who share a close bond, began their acting careers nearly during the same time. While Winona began her journey in 1986, Keanu was two years ahead of her as he started off in 1984.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were last seen sharing the screen space in their 2018 film Destination Wedding. Throughout the press tour of their film, the two shared various stories from their time in the 80s. During their appearance on Today Show, they talked about their first meeting and Winona recalled how they presented an award together after doing separate controversial films.

The Stranger Things star said, “I remember exactly … It was in the 80s.” She continued, “So he did… River’s Edge and Heathers were kind of like these two like controversial. I was a big fan … but we met at the Independent Spirit Awards.” Moreover, it was Winona Ryder who asked to be Reeve’s co-presenter.

Talking about the same, Winona Ryder revealed how she wanted to star alongside the John Wick star in his film River’s Edge, but her parents did not let her audition due to a steamy scene. She said, “I wanted to audition for River’s Edge but my parents wouldn’t let me because there’s a scene that was like, very … s*xy, s*xy” Keanu Reeves further intervened to say how “content, the subject matter” of the movie was a bit risque.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber Was Slammed For Cracking A Racist Joke With N-Word, Later Apologized Saying, “Ignorance Has No Place In Our Society, I’m Sorry”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News