The ongoing SAG strike that still continues after the writers’ strike has come to a conclusion is still holding half of Hollywood on a standstill. The past couple of months have been critical for the entire industry that has come to pause, and the work was delayed making things of some projects supremely difficult. One such project that has been pushed too ahead because of the same is Stranger Things Season 5, which has been due for a very long times now. Turns out the new update will only add more tension amid the fandom.

Created by Duffer Brothers for Netflix, Stranger Things, stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and ensemble in pivotal parts. The show has seen four very successful seasons, and now the world awaits the fifth that was in the making before the strikes brought Hollywood to a standstill.

Now, as per the latest update, the writer’s room has made a tweet on their official X account, StrangerWriters. They have now said how CGI will take the place of actors if SAG and studios don’t come on common ground anytime soon and it doesn’t look like we are prepared to see this happening to final season of a loved show. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The X post read, “Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this.” Another post read, “FYI this is pre-vis for a scene in ep 1. So technically your first look at season 5. We told Joe he has to perform it EXACTLY like this.” There was a CGI video of Joe Keery. Check it below.

FYI this is pre-vis for a scene in ep 1. So technically your first look at season 5. We told Joe he has to perform it EXACTLY like this. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 28, 2023

Meanwhile, it was recently when a scooper had said that Stranger Things season 5 starring Millie Bobby Brown in the lead, might get delayed by 3 years, and we will only get to see it in late 2026 or early 2027. Which means none of the cast members playing teen roles will actually be of the age by the time we see the show. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Finally Admits He Owns A Luxurious Car Collection Of A Range Rover, Mercedes & Audi Worth 2+ Crores: “In Gaadiyon Se Koi Fark Nahi Padta…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News