While Hollywood is witnessing many new fling, affairs, and relationships budding right now, one of the sought-after couples in the West is Strangers Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi. The two have been making headlines for a very long time and sealed their relationship with a ring recently as they announced their engagement. In no time they were the IT couple in town, and now they are planning their wedding.

Millie and Jake, for the unversed, have been linked to each other since June of 2021, when they first made way to each other’s social media handles. In November of 2021, the two decided to make things official and announced their relationship, leading to their first red carpet appearance in at BAFTA’s in March 2022. Later in April they announced their engagement.

Turns out the two have now started planning their wedding already, and are looking at the smallest of the details to make their D-day the best. As per reports, Millie Bobby Brown has all the control in her hand and is overseeing everything. Jake Bongiovi wants her to be happy and is working under her to shape their wedding day. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per US Weekly, Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi are both very excited for what’s to come. “Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together,” as per an insider.

The source goes on to say how Millie Bobby Brown is in control and Jake Bongiovi is also looking into the preparation. They have even hired wedding planners. “Even though they’ve been very hands-on with the planning process, they really want to enjoy their special day,” the source explains. “They have a professional to ensure their vision comes out as planned. They both want this day to be perfect and are focused on every last detail.” No dates have been revealed as of yet.

