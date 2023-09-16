At this point, anything about Deadpool 3 is bound to make the news because look at the wild nature of not just the rumours but also the things that are happening for real around the movie. Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine are literally fighting with an almost destroyed Fox logo in the background in a BTS footage; Ben Affleck is just casually walking around on the sets; speculations have suggested Daniel Radcliffe has a part to okay, so you know how wild. So now, when someone says they know the climax and it has an Avengers connection, we don’t argue much.

For the unversed, Deadpool 3 is the third movie in the franchise and the first to feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. It will mark Ryan and Hugh’s debut into the MCU and is being shaped by Shawn Levy. The film is said to be a magnum opus, with it planning to bring back the X-Men, Mutants, and the most veteran of them all, the Fantastic Four family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while we have been listening to a lot about the movie, the latest updates say that the climax of Deadpool 3 has been leaked, and it is a nod to the most iconic Avengers’ Shawarma scene that became a cult in the years after its release. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

You should remember The Avengers’ post-credit scene where the Earth’s mightiest heroes sat down for a Shawarma meal after saving the world. Of course, Chris Evans hides his face to cover the moustache too. Turns out Deadpool 3 will have a similar scene in the end, but Pizza will replace Shawarma. A scooper, Can We Get Some Toast, on their X handle, shared that the movie will end with Deadpool and Wolverine sharing a pizza.

However, fans are now also connecting the situation to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies, a nod to Joe’s Pizza. Well, only time will tell. Deadpool 3 is set for a May 3, 2024 release.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s Mera To Die In The Jason Momoa Led Sequel As Per A Viral Theory & Seems Like Haters Are Finally Getting What They Want

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News