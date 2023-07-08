Chris Evans is one of the most good-looking men on the planet. While he has a massive fan following giving themselves for the actor, he once revealed about losing his virginity and how he planned to get high with his high school buddies. As the actor is currently dating Alba Baptista, he also shared about his previous relationship with Jenny Slate. They dated briefly for nine months until they decided to end things because they couldn’t make their schedules work.

The superhero fandom is yet to accept that Evans will no longer be seen as Steve Rogers. However, his MCU co-star Anthony Mackie will be seen donning the star-spangled suit in the MCU, as he will be coming with his Captain America movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Esquire, the MCU star shared about his early days and how he would enjoy with his high school friends. However, it was not the usual plan, as they had something else in mind. Chris Evans shared about his plans from LA and revealed how they planned to get high. “I go home, and that spring, I would wake up around noon, saunter into high school just to see my buddies, and we’d go get high in the parking lot,” said the actor.

Later in the conversation, Chris Evans also shared in which year he lost his virginity. “I just f*cked off. I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life,” added the actor. He also shared insights from his previous relationship with Jenny Slate.

“You kind of become Teflon a little bit to the struggles that we self-inflict… What I’m trying to do is just quiet it down. Put that brain down from time to time and hope those periods of quiet and stillness get longer… You’re more connected as opposed to being separate,” said The Ghosted actor about his previous relationship.

Let us know what do you think about Chris Evans and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Reviewed By Cast Member, Calls Cillian Murphy Led Thriller As Christopher Nolan’s ‘Best Movie So Far’: “It’s Got Everything Firing On All Cylinders”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News