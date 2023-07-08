Ryan Reynolds is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the rumours are going wild. With Hugh Jackman set to feature in the upcoming threequel, many other X-Men characters are rumoured to join Deadpool 3. Adding to the list of rumoured characters joining the wild ride of Wade Wilson, a new report claims Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra in the movie.

Before Jennifer, it was her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who was rumoured to reprise his role of Daredevil, which he played back in 2002. It is said that the ex-couple fell in love while filming the same Marvel movie, but their romance wasn’t confirmed until October 2004. However, both of them have been on good terms since their separation, but netizens seem to find some commonality in the new casting report.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner is picking up Elektra’s sai once again after a nearly 20-year hiatus. The actress is said to be returning to the role of Marvel Comics’ assassin antiheroine for Deadpool 3, multiple sources have told the outlet. As the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-led movie is said to be the multiverse bandwagon, we wonder who else is left to be associated with the casting reports.

Jennifer Garner starred in Ben Affleck’s 2003 Daredevil movie before starring in her own 2005 spinoff Marvel movie, Elektra. As the rumours say that Deadpool 3 will see Wade Wilson messing with the multiverse, it surely will be mayhem.

Reacting to the rumours of the ex-couple being associated with the upcoming MCU movie, a user said, “That means Ben’s returning too!”

Maybe this might happen when the ex-couple reunites.

“Eventually all bad films get re-evaluated as classics,” said another.

“I’ll care more if better writing returns!” said another.

Ben Affleck when he saw her on set:

With all that, Deadpool 3 could serve as a proper finale for the Fox Marvel movies before Wade Wilson is officially integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, Fox never gave a proper sendoff to their original X-Men and Fantastic Four films, and it would be hilarious to see Deadpool acknowledge through his fourth-wall-breaking humour in the upcoming threequel.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

