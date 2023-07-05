Anthony Mackie led Captain America: Brave New World aka Captain America 4’s shoot is in full swing, and now there is exciting news about the same, including everyone’s favourite, Robert Downey Jr. An author named Nawar Shora shared that he stopped by the sets of the upcoming MCU film, following which he did a little digging and found out about the Iron Man star’s presence there. Here’s what he has to say!

The upcoming film will solely focus on the new Captain, which is currently Mackey’s Sam Wilson, and the film will also see Harrison Ford in the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross after the demise of actor William Hurt, who was previously seen in that character. On the other hand, RDJ bid his Tony Stark goodbye after Avengers: Endgame, where he sacrificed himself to save others. However, speculations were going around that he might return, but there was no surety.

As per a report by Covered Geekly, author Nawar Shora shared the claim of seeing Robert Downey Jr on the sets of Captain America: Brave New World on his LinkedIn profile. Shora took the liberty to chat with the security employee, and that’s when he found out about RDJ. As per Shora’s post, the author said, “They are filming Captain America 4 around the White House and near my office. I was on a quick errand walk as I noticed all the lights and equipment and finally asked one of the security folks about it.”

The post then revealed Robert Downey Jr’s alleged presence on the set of Anthony Mackey’s Captain America: Brave New World by adding, “He was so talkative and nice, said — (SPOILER) — Robert Downey Jr was there last night and they were driving all sorts of supercars.”

How Marvel plans to bring Robert Downey Jr back is still unknown. Also, the credibility of this news is doubtful as well, but as per a report by MovieWeb in December last year, the possible plot of Captain America: Brave New World will involve an international conflict over a new metal Adamantium which we have already seen in Fox’s X-Men film series. It’s metal used in Wolverine’s claws and entire bone structure. If there is a new discovery, Tony Stark’s involvement will be justifiable, but how they do it will be interesting to see. This could be a flashback scene or some alternate version of Tony Stark.

Anthony Mackey led MCU film Captain America: Brave New World is expected to release on July 26 2024, as per reports.

