Robert Downey Jr is a vibe. From his personality to the way he carries himself like an enigma, his charm does wonders for anyone and everyone. Apparently, actress Heather Graham was not spared from his charisma either. The two starred together in Two Girls And A Guy and had some steamy scenes to perform. The diva felt some spark, but sadly (or not), RDJ could not take the hint. Scroll on to learn more.

The actors got intimate for a scene in the movie, and it was quite hot and steamy. Robert opened up about it in detail in an interview later and shared an interesting story.

As per Contact Music, Robert Downey Jr talked about his experience of filming s*x scene with Heather Graham in the film Two Girls And A Guy and said, “We’re doing this scene, and she’s basically m*sturbating me, and I’m giving her oral s*x for the better part of two or three hours. Here’s what I thought: ‘I’m really hot and bothered. I hope she’s not uncomfortable. Oh well, the day’s over.’”

Robert Downey Jr, by the end, got so uncomfortable and conscious that he missed out on the fact that Heather Graham was interested in him. The actor added, “And then I ran into her a year later, and she was like, ‘Why didn’t you just call me?’ It was like a Woody Allen moment.”

The Iron Man actor also shared that while he missed the clue, he did not regret it much. “t was fantastic, but to tell you the truth, I am more likely to want to work with Heather now I am happily married than if she and I had gone and done something seedy.”

That’s a man who thinks well in advance and always makes mature decisions! Let us know what you think of RDJ’s story, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

