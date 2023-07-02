Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth might have a bittersweet relationship on screen as Loki and Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they share a lovely bond off-screen and have created a lot of memories over the years. Tom is pretty close to Hemsworth’s family, one would say all to close, as he once revealed to have seen the God of Thunder nak*d, filling the room with awkward silence. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Tom initially auditioned for the role of Thor but ended up in the role of God of Mischief and one of the most loved antagonists in the MCU, who has his own show now. Their interviews often reflected the deep bond of friendship between the two actors, completely opposite to the frenemy relationship on screen.

In 2013, Tom Hiddleston sat down for a Truth or Dare segment on a chat show as per Metro Entertainment, where the host asked him, “Have you ever seen Chris Hemsworth naked?” Tom chuckled and responded ‘Yes’ as he buried his face in his hands. The throwback video has been going viral on Instagram and has been shared by Paloma Ordaz. The actor, after admitting to seeing Chris nak*d felt the need to explain himself, which was natural.

Tom Hiddleston explained himself as to why and in what circumstances he saw Chris Hemsworth nak*d said, “I feel I do need to explain because otherwise, it’s weird. He showed me a very funny picture of him with his baby, and it was an illustration of how small she was. His wife took the picture. It’s all fine. It’s PG. It was hilarious.” He’s just adorable; take a look at the video clip from the interview here,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Ordaz (@palomaordaz)

Meanwhile, the netizens think explaining the situation made it even worse as one wrote, “He just explained and made it worse”

Followed by a second user commenting, “tom paused for a sec there to make sure he say the pronouns correctly.😂 how small” she” was and how small “it” was, is different thing.”

One of them questioned, “What is he doing naked with his child?”

And, “how small the baby was compared to WHAT EXACTLY?”

Another confused user wrote, “To this day i still dont kow what he meant”

Followed by, “his explanation needs an explanation”

Tom Hiddleston will be back in the role of Loki for the season 2 of his MCU web series while whether or not Chris Hemsworth will be making a comeback as Thor or not is still debatable.

