Jackie Chan and Robert Downey Jr are two of the most popular names in the world of cinema. Chan, apart from being an actor, is also an extraordinary talent in martial arts and other stunts. He and RDj both are known for their sense of humour, but did you know Chan once expressed his wish to be Iron Man? Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, it was RDJ’s Iron Man that kickstarted the MCU in 2008, and his portrayal as the billionaire genius is still unparalleled as his fans were left heartbroken when he parted ways with the character in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Jackie in this throwback interview, expressed his wish to be in RDJ’s shoes, but alas, that did not work out in favour of the martial arts specialist.

As per a report in IGN, Jackie Chan once expressed his wish to play the role of Iron Man and called the makers fools for not coming up to him with the offer. He said, “I really want to play Iron Man, but I don’t think the audiences want to see me as Iron Man. Anyway, nobody pays me big money to make this kind of movie. I love Iron Man and this kind of movie, but no one hires me. Fools!”

Jackie Chan further spoke about his retirement in the interview and said, “I didn’t say I retired; what I said when I was making Chinese Zodiac was that it would be my last big action movie, and obviously, that turned out not to be true. No one wants to pay me the big money to play in sci-fi movies. Everyone wants to see me do action.” Referring to getting old, he added, “But I have to tell my audience, sometimes I might use a stunt double now, you might see some green screen, forgive me because I’m not young anymore.”

As for Robert Downey Jr, he is gearing up for his big release next month, which is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and for his Iron Man stint, fans have been urging Marvel to get him back in the character, but that is something time will tell.

