The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, and the recent addition to the superheroes’ universe was Captain Marvel, which had been a huge hit with fans. The character is played by Brie Larson, who has won critical acclaim for her performance. But what if Captain Marvel was played by an Indian actress? Well, with the world totally hypnotised by the geniuses of AI, an artist re-imagined Captain Marvel as an Indian actor.

There are many talented actresses in Bollywood who could bring the character to life, and it would be interesting to see how they would interpret the role. An AI artist, re-imagined Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Nayanthara, Tapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Radhika Apte, and other Indian actresses as Captain Marvel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AI images were made by an artist Gokul Pillai who shared the pictures on his Instagram handle withgokul. As soon as his post went viral, it was all over the internet for bringing out the genius creatives which had the actresses looking perfect donning the Captain Marvel suit.

While Deepika Padukone’s charisma and the physicality to bring the character of Captain Marvel to life looked unmatched, Katrina Kaif was also an interesting choice to play the role after her impressive fighting skill was put to display in the Tiger series. Kangana Ranaut stepping into Brie Larson’s shoes would also have been an interesting pick considering, She would bring a different energy to the role of Captain Marvel and explore the character’s complex emotional arc.

The images were also posted on a Reddit thread where Netizens had great observations about these actresses playing Captain Marvel. A user wrote, “AI did Katrina dirty. Everyone else looks stunning. Kat looks great too but should’ve looked better than this imo. Another user wrote, “The kat one looks a Lil like Jennifer Coolidge.” One more comment read, “DP would actually look so good as Wonder Woman when I think about it!”

Some more comments justified the actresses playing other characters from Marvel as well. A user wrote, “Taapsee is looking like Peggy Carter.” Another comment read, “Kat would be best suited as Black Widow” while one more user called out her surgeries and wrote, “Katrina Kaif Is In Her Botoxed Face.” A Redditor wrote, “Holy shit!! Never in my wildest dreams could have imagined Nayanthara in this. She looks stunning!” A user appreciated Kangana Ranaut, and her range and wrote, “PM Indira Gandhi and superhero Captain Marvel and both look rather convincing in the photos. Now that’s some crazy range.”

Someone cropped another name and wrote, “Deepika and Kat giving Wonder Woman vibes I actually feel Esha Gupta would be a great Wonder Woman.” However, a user commented why none could play Black Widow and wrote, “Kangana has that look. Samantha can be Wanda while Tapsee looks Peggy Carter. Unfortunately, no Black Widow because they don’t make another mommy Scarlett.”

You can see the pictures created by Gokul Pillai here, and let us know who do you think can step into Brie Larson‘s shoes as Captain Marvel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gokul Pillai (@withgokul)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive! Mukesh Bhatt Denies Casting Fatima Sana Shaikh Opposite Kartik Aaryan: “We’re Actually Thinking Of Introducing A New Girl…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News