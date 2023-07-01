Dharmendra may have married the ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini; he has often made headlines for being a strict parent and a partner towards his wife and daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Recently, the veteran actor reunited with his former wife, Prakash Kaur, at his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding in Mumbai. While his photos with his first wife and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took social media by storm, we recently came across an old interview of the Dream girl and young Esha and Ahana Deol.

The mother-daughter trio once appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where they spoke in dept about Dharam ji as a father and a partner. While Hema opened up about his absence as a father, Esha spilt the beans about how conservative and protective he was.

When asked about the support of a spouse, which is a must by Simi Garewal, Hema Malini quickly added, “Only to take few decisions, regarding children, that’s the only thing. They don’t want you to go wrong anywhere. There’s a time you need his support. He’s always there to give the support. Whenever he’s in Bombay, he comes to see the children, he’s with them and ask about what they are doing, and their studies. In dresses, he’s very particular, he likes them to always be in salwar kameez. So, my daughters, the moment he’s coming, they’ll wear salwaar kameez and come.

Hema Malini went on to reveal, “My stage performances, he hasn’t seen any of them, though it is so popular all over.” When asked why, she said, “He feels I look very different on the stage, from somewhere else and I don’t belong to him, so he doesn’t want to see.”

Further adding to the same, Esha Doel said that Dharmendra was very particular and concerned about a few things. He feels that women should sit and home and not go anywhere. She said, “We are not allowed to go out that often. Mama’s there so we manage to go out for sports. We had to go for state level outside Bombay, he said no, I didn’t go. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless top and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we wear trousers or salwaar kameez.”

Toward the end, Hema Malini added that they like to wear modern dresses but she only allows them to some limitations and at the same time Esha and Aahana Deol have to be in traditional dresses also. Watch the vide o below:

Well this old video has sparked debate amongst netizens, who have been giving their two cents on the same.

