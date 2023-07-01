Tiger Shroff is an actor who turned into a promising superstar with his debut film Heropanti. After that, Baaghi stamped him as the most successful and brilliant action star of this decade. But his choice of films and box office charisma vanished with monotony in the upcoming Sajid Nadiadwala films he did. This included Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2, both of them directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Now a fan of the actor has penned a letter for him warning him of the choices he has been making which are responsible for a downfall in his career. The note was written by a fan called Khushi, who schooled the actor for choosing Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan’s films, despite facing severe failures with them. The fan even asked him to not ruin his chances of a strong comeback by signing any Nadiadwala film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The backlash has come after the actor decided to do Baaghi 4 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house. While Baaghi, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Baaghi 2, starring Disha Patani, were box office successes, Baaghi 3 crashed badly due to a weak plot. Now a fan tried to point out the mistakes Tiger Shroff has been making in his career and shared the letter on his Twitter account. The actor even responded to the same.

The letter shared by a Twitter handle Tigerstan was captioned, “Note to @iTIGERSHROFF listen to your fans once! You’re an underdog now & you’ve got a lot to prove, but that cannot be with Baaghi 4. Tiger Shroff, hope this is understandable.”

The letter said, “Dear Tiger, You’ve faced a lot of criticism from both of your last films with NGE. But again you choose to do films with them and that too Baaghi 4. You shouldn’t do this already NGE & Ahmed Khan have ruined your reputation. This is very disappointing, and I’d say this is the stupidity of yours. You will gain your reputation back from Ganapath and BMCM (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) films and then you will give Baaghi 4. Downgrading your career.

During Heropanti 2, we Tigerians had high hopes, then after watching the trailer it went down, then after the film release we were highly disappointed & got lost, and now again, you’re going to make the same mistake. After this you selected films like Ganapath, BMCM etc. with amazing directors and we were very happy that you will make your comeback stronger. Now you’re giving hints of Baaghi 4 which is breaking the heart of every Tigerian. Thank You, Khushi”

Replying to the note the actor politely acknowledged the fan and wrote, “I’m so lucky to have you guys #tigerians” He even promised his fans that he will keep all of the flaws pointed in mind and wrote, “Hi khushi. Thank you so much for your concern and advice. Don’t worry, I’ll make you proud again. Will keep everything in mind.”

Hi khushi❤️thank you so much for your concern and advice. Dont worry ill make you proud again✨will keep everything in mind — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 1, 2023

On the work front, Tiger Shroff impressed the audience last with his film War, starring Hrithik Roshan. His negative streak in the film promised that the actor might have found a new way to success. However, War’s success was followed by continuous disasters Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2. Tiger currently has three projects in his kitty.

The long-awaited Ganapath starring Kriti Sanon, Bade Miya Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also starring Akshay Kumar, and a film by Jagan Shakti. Hope the actor pays attention to what his fans expect out of him and works on them ASAP.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled For Flaunting Her Busty Assets In A Deep-Plunging Neckline Dress Days After Slamming ‘American Looks’, Netizens Say “Bhartiya Naari Videshi Ho Gayi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News