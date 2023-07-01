Adipurush is one of the most expensive projects in the history of Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the mythological drama based on Ramayana fell flat in multiple aspects. Om Raut directorial received a lot of backlash over its initial VFX and dialogues. The team made several changes ahead of the big release but clearly, it wasn’t enough. It looks like Nitesh Tiwari is now taking notes and being ‘extra cautious’ with Ramayana featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below for details!

There has been a lot of noise regarding Ramayana for a long time. Initially, Kareena Kapoor Khan was rumoured to have been approached for the role of Sita. Her allegedly huge remuneration demand also created a controversy. Hrithik Roshan, KGF Star Yash, and Deepika Padukone are amongst others who reportedly were approached but as per latest rumours, it is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who’ve been finalised for the leading characters.

As per a report by India Today, the box office debacle of Adipurush has made Nitesh Tiwari more critical of his epic drama. The team is now “extra cautious” about how they will approach Ramayana. They reportedly plan to keep it as authentic as possible with writers improving and ensuring they deliver good dialogues. These are all the aspects that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer lacked.

The report also claims that Ramayana will be the “magnum opus ever produced in Indian cinema.” Nitesh Tiwari has plans to deliver some high-octane visuals with the best technology, equipments and effects. Owing to the same, high-skilled professionals, mega sets, a great VFX team and a grand cast will be hired.

Will Ramayana be a box office blockbuster to witness same faith as Adipurush? Only time will tell.

