Amid the ongoing controversy around Adipurush, reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to star in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ surfaced. Some media reports are huge buzz that the filmmaker is all set helm the adaptation of epic mythology which will also star KGF fame Yash in the lead role. However, another set of reports surfaced, stating that Yash rejected the off as he can’t hurt his fans by doing a negative character. However, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has Tweeted otherwise.

Soon after the rumours surfaced, social media users took to Twitter to express their disappointment on the casting and slammed the makers for allegedly replacing South sensation Sai Pallavi with Alia. Scroll down for details.

A while back, KRK took to Twitter to reveal that rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor doing Ramayana are untrue. He further stated that the leading real-life and reel-life couple have not even met Nitesh Tiwari. He wrote, “It’s a fake news that director #NitishTiwari is making #Ramayan with #Ranbir! Ranbir and Alia never ever met Nitish for a narration also.”

Reacting to KRK’s Tweet a user wrote, “Good news agar ye sach hai to.” While another said, “The director needs to do his homework first to make this movie.”

A third user wrote, “Abhi adipurush ke baad sabki rooh kaanp jayegi aisi movie banne main.” A fourth one wrote, “Big beef guy is not worthy also.” Check out the Tweet below:

It’s a fake news that director #NitishTiwari is making #Ramayan with #RanbirKapoor! Ranbir and Alia never ever met Nitish for a narration also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 23, 2023

Earlier, a source close to Yash had spilled the beans on him rejecting to play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. “Yash was very keen on doing it. Playing Raavan convincingly is more challenging to him than playing Rama. Since Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play Rama, Yash was even more keen to come on aboard. But then he was strongly advised against it by his team. They felt his fans would not be happy watching Yash play a negative role, even if it is that of an antagonist as powerful as Ravana,” a source close to the development had revealed.

For more updates on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, stay tuned to Koimoi!

