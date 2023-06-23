Adipurush fiasco still continues even after a week after its release. The audience and several senior actors also slammed the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon led film for its dialogues and modernisation. Now, Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Yudhisthir in BR Chopra’s epic TV show ‘Mahabharat’, has bashed the Om Raut directorial and its writer Manoj Muntashir in his latest interview with a media portal. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Chauhan was the former chairman of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India, aka FTII and has been a popular personality in the world of television and films. The film by Raut has been facing a lot of backlash since the first teaser came out; back then, it was for poor VFX, and now for the entire film. The makers have gone to lengths to tweak their dialogues which made the fans furious initially, yet this change might not be the saving grace for his magnum opus.

The Mahabharat actor also did not stay behind and joined the bandwagon to bash the makers of Adipurush while sharing that he had plans to go and watch the film in the theatre but changed his mind afterwards. Gajendra Chauhan speaking to India Today, said, “I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don’t want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram.”

Gajendra Chauhan didn’t stop at that and went to blast the makers. He said, “Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai. You write the way you think. Manoj Muntashir, who is a lyricist, was given the job to write dialogues for the film. He has copied things from different sources and made a mess. He is too an egotistical man. He hasn’t achieved an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in Mahabharat.”

The actor previously, in an interview with Times Now, revealed how BR Chopra’s Mahabharat also received a backlash for its dialogues which were written by Raj Babbar. He recalled, “The then-current government had objections to some of its dialogues. Those dialogues were written by Raj Babbar, in which Raja Bharat says that ‘Rajpath should be based on merit and not dynasty’, which completely went against the government and it was demanded to be removed from the show.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush is having a nightmare at the box office and will end its run below the 300 crore mark in India.

