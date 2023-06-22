Om Raut has been facing the wrath of netizens for the past few days ever since Adipurush was released in theatres. Many criticised the filmmaker for depicting Ramayana inaccurately and insulting the mythology. Manoj Desai, executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, has also lashed out at the filmmaker.

The mythological film opened to amazing opening last Friday. In fact, the film clocked good numbers in its first weekend – the fall from grace began on Monday when poor reviews and word-of-mouth took effect. Desai is unimpressed with the film’s poor performance in theatres now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by ETimes, Manoj Desai came down hard on the makers of Adipurush. “This is definitely not Ramayana. I am under obligation to run this film in my theatre. I am very upset.” He then went on to lash out at the film’s lead, Prabhas and went on to question him about how he was in Baahubali and what he has become now. He wondered how nobody could do their homework before delivering such Chhapri dialogues.

“Maafi maangni chahiye. Lekin inko to bhagwan bhi maaf nahi karega. Inko janta maaf nahi karegi. Ye kahike nahi rahe ye picture ke baad mai likhkar de sakta hu.” Desai then said that if ever Dara Singh, who played Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was alive today, he would have beaten the hell out of Adipurush makers.

“All the seats are going empty, which seat are you reserving for Hanuman in theatres, answer me?” said Manoj Desai angrily. He then added, “Itni bakwas religious film kabhi banana nahi. Kabhi kisike dil se khelna nahi. Yaha tak humare Muslim biradaro ne interview diye hai ke hume ye dekhkar dukh ho raha hai ke Hindu log apni Ramayana thik se bana nahi paayae.”

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Javed Akhtar Got Drunk & Told Rishi Kapoor That If Sholay “Makes Even One Rupee Less Than Bobby’, He’d Break The Nib’ Of His Pen And ‘Never Write Again’ In His Life…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News