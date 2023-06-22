Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a superstar who said what she had to say without mincing her words. Be it about facing violence from Salman Khan or getting replaced in films by Shah Rukh Khan. She has even claimed she is a survivor, and she once slyly confirmed all the rumours regarding Akshay Kumar cheating on his girlfriend.

Yes, the 90s and their iconic gossip. It was rumoured that Akshay and Aishwarya were allegedly a thing in the 90s, and the bond developed while they first met for a s*xy swimming pool photoshoot, pictures of which are still viral on the internet. The Khiladi star at that time was dating Raveena Tandon.

But things went downhill when it was reported by a Film magazine that Aishwarya Rai was caught with Akshay Kumar red-handed by Raveena Tandon. Aish did not tolerate this gossip and sued the magazine for 2 crores for maligning her reputation and image. However, much later, she slyly confirmed that the Khiladi actor did cheat though. Scroll down to read what she said.

In 1996, India Today published a report from from those years which said, “Former Miss World and big bucks model Aishwarya Rai is suing Star and Style, the movie magazine, for Rs 2 crore (yes ma’am!), all for spoiling her rep. An article – that Editor Nishi Prem says is “100 percent true” – claims Rai and Hindi movie hunk Akshay Kumar were caught coochicooing by actress Raveena Tandon, Kumar’s off-and-on girlfriend. Mum is wild too. Says Mrs Rai: “There’s not an iota of truth in it. Only big bucks.”

Later, during her appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, season 1, Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) was asked to tell a rumour she heard about herself, and she said, “Well, at the very beginning of my career, I was very furious, and I had taken, Star and Style to court, because they had carried an article when the whole world knew who it was and not me (slyly looking at Karan Johar). But it was presented that I was caught with Akshay Kumar (laughs), and Raveena had come and apparently blasted me when it was absolutely untrue.” Aishwarya Rai further giggled, “Everybody knew who that was; it wasn’t me.”

Karan Johar agreed that it was the best piece of dope he got out of Aishwarya that night! According to alleged rumours, Raveena Tandon had caught her boyfriend, Akshay Kumar, cheating on her red-handed. While all the headlines were brushed off as rumours, Aishwarya slyly confirmed that the actor did cheat on her Mohra co-star and girlfriend with someone it was just not her! However, no one knows who it was, but later reports of alleged catfights between Rekha and Raveena Tandon grabbed headlines.

Akshay Kumar and Rekha worked together in a film called Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. In one of her interviews with Rediff, Raveena Tandon said, “I don’t think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point, she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That’s when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far.”

