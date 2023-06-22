Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest movie stars who has made an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. With his towering screen presence, deep baritone voice, and unparalleled acting talent, Big B made a name for himself in Bollywood. However, it wasn’t a cakewalk for him to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Big B made his acting debut in Saat Hindustani, but it wasn’t until Zanjeer that the film industry started to take him seriously. Prem Chopra, who worked with well-known actors in films like Trishul and Kaala Pathhar, claimed that Big B was “ready to do any role” in his early days.

During a conversation with News 18, veteran actor Prem Chopra shared that in the beginning, Amitabh Bachchan was “replaced” in a few films. “In a couple of films, in the beginning, he was replaced. Because the producer said that it’s a commercial business and he couldn’t sell him as a hero. But he was not disappointed, he was determined that he will make it,” he said.

Rumour has it that Sanjay Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan in the 1974 film Duniya Ka Mela after filming had already begun. Bachchan addressed the rumours a year later, saying that Sanjay Khan was a prominent star then. Amitabh was replaced by Dharmendra in Hrishikesh Mukehrjee’s Guddi.

Prem Chopra claims that Amitabh Bachchan is so punctual that the directors and producers would show up on time so the star wouldn’t have to wait. “He was very disciplined. He would reach before time, and the directors and producers, they were conscious that we should be there on time because Bachchan is there. Otherwise, he will be sitting there and waiting for us,” he said.

