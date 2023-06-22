Salman Khan is unarguably one of the most fearless actors in the country who has never backed down from his comments. On various occasions, the persona and attitude of the actor speak for himself, and his ardent fan base just can not get over it. Talking about a similar incident, the actor was promoting the election campaigns of Narendra Modi, and he asked to vote for a candidate for a competitor party. Read on to find out what actually happened!

During the election season, many political parties often take the help of influential celebrities for the promotion o their campaigns. Regarding the same, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) took the help of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan for their election campaign in 2014.

On Twitter, a video has been making rounds where Salman Khan and Narendra Modi are interacting with the media. Salman encourages citizens to vote for their constituency and while talking about the same, he talks about voting for Baba Siddique, who happens to be a congress leader. “Jo best man hai aapke lie aapki constituency ke andar aap usko vote dijiye. Aapke lie Modi ji best man hai aapki constituency ke lie. Humari jo constituency jo hai Bandra, jaha par mera kartavya hota hai ki mai vote du wo hai Baba Siddique aur Priya Dutt,” said the actor.

Modi ke sath khade hokar… #SalmanKhan bhai congressi neta ko vote dene ko bol rhe hai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F0VAu8kU8s — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 🚬 (@Steve_SKFan) June 21, 2023

Later in the video, Salman Khan says, “I have to give my people the vote. I know ke wo kaam karte hai”. While the actor accidentally or intentionally took the other competitor party’s name, Modi seemed to have no effect on the statement as he was seen standing in full swag.

Following the election campaign, Narendra Modi won the election and became the Prime Minister of India. Later, the Dabangg actor was also associated with Modi on various social issues as they both shared mutual respect and regard for each other.

