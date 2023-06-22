Many have said a lot of things about the controversy surrounding Om Raut’s Adipurush. Despite making changes in the film, the hatred doesn’t seem to end. Ever since the film hit the big screens, it has been at the receiving end not only from cinema-goers but also from Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’s ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, ‘Lakshmana’ Sunil Lahri and ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia. The latest one to react to the haters is leading lady Kriti Sanon’s mother, Geeta Sanon.

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. It earlier was slammed for its pedestrian dialogues in the film. However, later the filmmakers adhered to the hatred and changed the lines.

Recently, Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon, took to social media to pen a note while slamming haters for focusing on negative things. The star mother further asks haters to understand the emotions behind it and look above the mistakes they’ve made. Scroll down to know what she said.

Kriti Sanon’s mother wrote on Instagram, “Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi. Iska arth hai ki achi soch and drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hi dikhegi. Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo jhuthe the. Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho (It means if you’ll look with a good mindset, the world will only look beautiful. Lord Ram has taught us to look for love in the berries offered to him by Shabari and not at the fact that they were half eaten. One should not look at a person’s mistakes, but should understand their emotions).”

However, netizens still seemed upset with Kriti Sanon’s mother as one said, “ou shouldn’t support this anti Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her in anti Hindu activities.”

While another said, “I’m a big of kriti sanon and her work, but jo galat hai wo hai. And they should respect audiences. Coz agar audience nahi rahegi to aapki film kon dekhega. So respect their views.”

A third netizen said, “Ma’am, with due respect, everything can’t be justified to make money…. at least dharm ko in sab se pare rakkhein…. they used dharma to make money but didn’t even respect that…. they got to be ashamed and must apologize.”

What are your thoughts on Geeta Sanon’s post? Do let us know.

