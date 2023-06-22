Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Saif Ali Khan lead movie Adipurush is still facing the wrath and flak from the audience for its ill portrayal of the mythological drama Ramayan. Since childhood, we have known a certain kind of Ramayan and even watched that on television, but this modernisation of the story didn’t gel with the viewers.

Celebrities from the industry fraternity to normal audiences are taking their turns to bash the makers of Adipurush. Now, a veteran actor, Sunil Lahiri who is mostly known for playing Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan shared his detailed review of the movie in a recent interview. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

Talking to ANI, Sunil Lahiri stated what he liked in Om Raut’s directorial movie and what he disliked the most. He said, “Mujhe kisi bhi angle se pasand nahi aayi picture. Sirf do hi cheezein mujhe pasand aayi, ek toh background music pasand aaya, woh thik tha. Aur cinematography aachi thi, bas. Baki characterization se le ke picturization tak… inka kuch sar pau nahi tha. I don’t know baccho se le ke bade, jo bhi modernisation ki baat karte hai jo… yeh koi modern film nahi hai. Kis angle se modern film hai. Tattoo banane se picture modern ho jaati hai kya? I don’t know what they were trying to say. I had so many expectations from the movie.”

Sunil Lahiri earlier had talked about the ‘tapori’ language used in the film, and now, in the same interview, he further shared, “Not only as an artist, as a human being, and a citizen of the country, mujhe laga ki main parda phaad du. Hanuman ji sar peete honge, ki kis tarah ka dialogue bulwa rahe ho mere character se. Hanuman ji ko pooja jata hai. Unko (makers) ko khyaal nahi aaya likhne se phele. Yeh kya Bombaiya footpath language use ki hai.”

When asked about shed some light about Saif Ali Khan‘s Ravana being a blacksmith, the ‘OG’ Laxman we know concluded his review by saying, “Main yeh samajta hu ki inko toh chulu-bhar paani mein doob ke mar jana chaiye”.

Here’s the clip of his interview shared on Twitter handle of ANI:

#WATCH | I didn't like the film (Adipurush) in any way. From the characters to the execution, everything is without logic. I don't know for whom they have made this film. They made Hanuman Ji speak the language of the streets. Ravan is shown beating iron, is he a blacksmith?:… pic.twitter.com/C7JuzcWuT8 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Well, do you agree with what Sunil Lahiri said about Om Raut’s Adipurush? Let us know in the comments.

