Dhanush is one of the most talented actors in Tamil film industry. He arrived in the Hindi film industry with the movie Raanjhanaa and won the hearts of all his viewers. The movie was released in 2013, featured Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead role and was directed by Anand L Rai. The film has completed ten years in the industry, and on this occasion, the fans have another reason to celebrate. The maker of the movie and Dhanush are collaborating once again for another project! But wait, there’s a twist, and it has to do with Vcicky Kaushal. Scroll on!

Raanjhanaa was a love story that revolved around a Hindu boy Kundan who fell in love with a Muslim girl Zoya. She fell out of love as she grew up, but Kundan’s obsession led to their destruction. It was a brilliant movie, and hence, fans are excited to know what the duo has in their minds now.

RanjhanaaAnand L Rai and Dhanush’s new movie is called Tere Ishq Mein, and it is, as the name suggests, a love story. The duo has not revealed any further details about their project, but as per E Times, the movie was first offered to Vicky Kaushal. Apparently, the news about their collaboration started doing the rounds a long time ago. The fans were quite ecstatic about their project, but now it has all changed.

The actual reason for Vicky Kaushal backing out from the film is still unknown. Neither the actor nor the director has revealed further information about the casting. While on the one hand, fans are upset for not being able to see the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor collaborate with Anand L Rai, on the other hand, they are happy to witness the magic of the director on screen with Dhanush in its centre.

Let us know if you are more excited about Dhanush’s collaboration with Anand L Rai or would have liked to see Vicky Kaushal in Tere Ishq Mein.

