Sonali Bendre is one of the most popular female actresses from the 90s who almost every guy had a crush on. The actress has done commendable work in the Hindi film industry for over two decades, and is a popular name among fans. We have now got our hands on a viral clip which happens to be a compilation of Sonali’s pictures and videos, and it’s the best thing available on the internet today. Netizens are now reacting to it and comparing her with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif; scroll below to watch the video.

The actress is married to Goldie Behl in 2002, and the couple shares a son together named Ranveer Behl. In her long career, she has done some great Hindi films, including Sarfarosh, Diljale, and Hum Saath Saath Hain, to name a few.

Now talking about the viral clip, a page named Indian Memes took to their Instagram account and shared a compilation of Sonali Bendre’s photos and videos from the 90s, and she looks lovely in it.

The BGM is Nelly Furtado’s ‘Say It Right’, and the caption in the video reads, “Childhood crush of every 90s kid.” Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to Sonali Bendre’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She was Rachel green for us indians at that time……just look at her sense of style 😍😍”

Another user commented, “Deepika Katrina got nothing on her, NOTHING 🤚🏽”

A third user commented, “I’d be gay for her”

A fourth user commented, “One of the most beautiful actresses from the 90s❤️”

What are your thoughts on Sonali Bendre’s viral video on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

