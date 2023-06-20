Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is beauty personified. She can be synonymous with the term. She is still said to be the most beautiful woman on the planet and once even Sanjay Dutt was bowled over by her beauty. It was 1993 when Aish was one of the most successful models in B-town. She had not entered films till then. It was then she did a photoshoot with Sanjay Dutt for a magazine and they met for the first time.

However, Aish refused to know the actor in a personal capacity while Sanju was humble enough to recognise her as he watched her in a Pepsi Ad. He even confessed that his sisters love her and have met her. He even praised Aish’s beauty and confessed that his sister Priya and Namrata Dutt find Aishwarya very beautiful.

In the interview with CineBlitz, Sanjay Dutt was asked about his first reaction when he saw a woman as beautiful as Aishwarya in the ad. He said, “Who’s that beautiful woman!” The magazine mentioned that Aish blushed a shade of red with that compliment. In the same interview, Dutt advised Aish to stick to what she was doing and not enter the film industry. Scroll down more to read why he said that.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai’s innocence, Dutt said, “When you come into this glamour industry, it starts changing you, maturing you, that innocence is lost. That beautiful side that she has right now on her face will disappear. Because she has to handle the film world right and that is not easy to do.” He even elaborated on the cut-throat competition and said, “It’s competitive. It’s like Man I have to look better than that, I’ve gotta be there.’ You know you climb two steps and there will be like 500 people pulling you down five steps. And you become hard. And those beautiful qualities are gone.”

The Ponniyin Selvan actress agreed with her Shabd co-star and said, “I suppose that’s true. There are so many things you’ve got to handle that I suppose it does harden you.” However, it was Dutt’s take on success and failure which he felt might break Aishwarya.

Dutt said, “lt’s too professional, there are no feelings existing in this industry. You’ve gotta be prepared that if you’re not doing well, nobody’s there for you. And if you are, you’ll have everyone around you. When they’re all there, it’s handled differently. But when you’re alone, it’s sad to accept the fact that they don’t want you anymore.”

Aishwarya Rai accepted that she is getting offers from the industry, but she is passing them as she does not want to do movies just because it is the next step after modeling. She was offered Raja Hindustani, which was supposed to be her debut film but she let it pass and chose Mani Ratnams’s Iruvar which was released in 1997. She made her Hindi film debut the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, you can have a glimpse of their photoshoot here

