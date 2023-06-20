Kangana Ranaut is acing every genre from acting and directing to producing films now. However, in a recent interview, the Queen actress opened up about how industry people have premonitions about female actors being producers. For the unversed, Kangana wore the producer’s hat with her production house, Manikarnika Films, with the film Tiku Weds Sheru featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Keep scrolling to read further.

Tiku Weds Sheru is set to release on the OTT platform on June 23, 2023. And ever since the trailer, the film has already garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience but has also faced quite a lot of trolling for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s kissing scene with Avneet Kaur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to Kangana Ranaut. While the actress turned into a director with Manikarnika, she became a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru. Talking about sitting on the producer’s chair and how industry people react to it, the Tanu weds Manu actress shared to Punjab Kesari, “Our heroes like Shah Rukh (Khan), Ajay (Devgn), Akshay (Kumar), they all are very involved as producers in the films they’re acting in. But when a woman does it, people feel it’s very new. My directors have always asked me to collaborate with them. They look forward to my opinion, because obviously I choose to work with only the people who’re collaborative.”