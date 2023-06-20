Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush, ever since the release of the film, has been facing a lot of trouble and hatred from the audience. Even though the numbers at the box office are growing, the film is a total failure, according to the viewers and reviewers. However, now in a recent tweet, KRK made some shocking claims and hinted that Prabhas was not the first choice to play Raghav in the film. Do you know who he is claiming? Scroll below to get to the scoop.

KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan is known to be making controversial statements about Bollywood, and he has never shied away from stating facts that can make or break the industry. He has often found himself in depths of trouble, however, he never stopped bashing the film industry.

Adipurush, ever since the teaser release, the audience had been pointing out all the flaws, from poor CGI effects to tapori dialogues and whatnot. Everybody has been mocking and slamming the director Om Raut for making such an ill-researched movie about Ramayana. Now, KRK, in his recent tweet, bashed the filmmaker and shared some shocking facts.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I said in my review of film Tanhaji that Om Raut doesn’t know direction, and it is proved with #Adipurush that I was 100% correct. I never lie for any film or any director or actor. @TheAaryanKartik is lucky that he didn’t do #Adipurush!” Did he hint that Kartik Aaryan was the first choice to play Raghav and not Prabhas? What are your thoughts about that if Kartik had been roped in?

Check out the tweet here:

I said in my review of film #Tanhaji that Om Raut doesn’t know direction and it is proved with #Adipurush that I was 100% correct. I never lie for any film or any director Actor. @TheAaryanKartik is lucky that he didn’t do #Adipurush! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 20, 2023

While Prabhas fans are disappointed with Om Raut’s ill-representation of Ramayana, on the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is getting ready for his upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani.

