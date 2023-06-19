Dharmendra and his life has been an open book. The actor was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has four children – Ajay, Vijay who became the famous brothers Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol, and Vijayta and Ajeeta who settled abroad. Later, the actor fell in love with Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini, and the two married each other. They have two children, Esha and Ahana Deol.

However, when the Sholy actor fell in love with Hema Malini, he decided to separate from his wife, Prakash Kaur but never divorced her. He converted to Islam to marry his Sholay co-star whose character Basanti from the film is one of the legendary characters of the Hindi Cinema.

When Dharmendra decided to marry Hema Malini, their affair was already a hot topic of discussion in the film circle, and the media tried to connect to his wife Prakash Kaur regarding the same. Kaur, who otherwise always maintained her distance from the media, decided to open up about her husband’s affair. But what she said in that interview was heartbreaking!

Her point of view was far from being right. She decided to defend her husband and blamed it on the Film culture which endorses two wives as if it was a normal thing which was followed. Her words sought sympathy for her as a wife, who did all in her capacity to defend her husband. In an interview with Stardust, which to date is Prakash Kaur’s only interview.

In the interview, the star wife fumed over reports of Dharmendra being tagged as a womaniser and said, “Any man would choose Hema instead of me; what was wrong if my husband did this? How can anyone call my husband a womanizer?”

This was not it. Sunny Deol’s mother even went ahead to blame the industry and its culture for her husband’s philandering ways. She said, “That’s what half the industry is doing. All the heroes are having affairs and getting married for the second time.” In the same interview from 1981, Prakash Kaur revealed that Dharmendra’s father hated Bollywood. “My father-in-law, too, is against the film stars. I know his own son is an actor but Babuji never wanted him to be one. If Babuji could have his way, he would see to it that the whole film industry is wiped off,” said Dharmendra’s wife.

For the unversed, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur married in 1954 when the actor was just 19 years old. Recently, their grandson, Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol, got engaged to Drisha Roy on his grandparents’ 69th wedding anniversary.

Things are still cordial between the Seeta aur Geeta actor and his first wife as well, as he made a rare appearance with, Prakash Kaur, in a get-together with his actress friend Mumtaaz in the year 2021. On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he plays Ranveer Singh’s grandfather.

