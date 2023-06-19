There is a massive buzz around the recently released Adipurush, starring Prabhas, but for all the wrong reasons. While the movie is making a whole lot of money at the box office, it received rave reviews from both critics and the audience. One of the most criticised part of the film is its cringe-worthy dialogues, penned by Manoj Muntashir. Despite defending his writing, the writer has agreed to change a few lines. Now, a viral clip of spiritual guru Amogh Lila Prabhu is going viral which has got netizens to believe that Adipurush’s Hanuman Ji’s lines were inspired by the former.

Apart from Prabhas in the lead role, the Om Raut directorial sees Kriti Sanon portraying Sita, Saif Ali Khan playing Ravan and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage has played Hanuman in the movie.

Made on an alleged budget of Rs 700 crores, Adipurush failed to impress the audience. From its VFX to several mistakes, the movie is being highly criticised. But, the criticism around the film’s ‘Tapori’ and ‘Sadak Chaap’ dialogues, such as “marega bete,” “bua ka bagicha hain kya” and “jalegi tere baap ki” is massive. Amid the controversy, a clip of Amogh Lila Prabhu is making rounds on Instagram in which he could be heard talking about Ravan and fans found them similar to Adipurush’s dialogues.

In the video, shared by the Instagram handle @we.luv.bollywood, the spiritual guru could be heard saying, “Jee kiska? Ravan ka. Kapda kiska? Ravan ka. Aag kiski? Ravan ki. Jali kiski? Ravan ki.” The video has garnered a lot of attention as netizens claimed Manoj Muntashir copied the guru’s lines.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Bollywood se copy bhi dhang se nhi hua,” while another penned, “Bollywood wale yahan bhi copy hi kar gye inke pas creativity hai nhi kya.”

A third user penned, “Bhai to inhone 500-600 crore lagaye kaha.”

“Dialogue ese likho ki 4 log age 4 logo ko or sunaye or hase,” quipped a fourth one.

