When Amitabh Bachchan Slapped Rekha Not Once But Multiple Times For Being Confronted Over A 'Fling' & She Decided To Walk Out Of Silsila, Here's What Happened

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha are two names who, by default, have been clubbed together for eternity, for reasons best known to everyone. Were they together? No, if Big B and his wife Jaya Bachchan and their interviews are to be believed. Were they in love? Yes, If the Umrao Jaan actress’ early interviews and appearances of the 80s are to be believed. Was she his girlfriend? Again a Yes, if an interview by Yash Chopra is to be believed!

Now in another throwback story, we bring you a rather unpleasant incident that pushed Rekha to take a stand against the Angry Young Man, who once had an indecent violent episode with his Muqaddar Ka Sikandar co-star, and reportedly his girlfriend with whom he shared a hushed equation out of his marriage!

It was during the 80s, and Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for his film Laawaris. He was reportedly dating Rekha at the time and was married to Jaya Bachchan. If reports are to be believed, then the actor was attracted to an Iranian dancer, more than required and the supposed fling was discovered by the actress through someone.

It was then Rekha decided to confront the Shehenshah actor. According to Rekha: The Untold Story, a biography of the actress, the news of the Zanjeer actor falling for an Iranian dancer spread like a forest fire, and the hot topic made Rekha fume, who confronted her ‘Amit Ji’ over the same.

However, Amitabh Bachchan did not feel the need and obligation to answer or entertain any such queries. When more pressure was built by the Umraao Jaan actress she had to deal with a slap coming her way! Not one, but many. It was then that she took a stand for herself and decided to not work with the actor in the future. And what happened was a shocker. She walked out of their next film Silsila.

It was later when Yash Chopra cajoled her and Jaya Bachchan for the film, the actresses came on board for Silsila. Earlier, Silsila’s shoot started with an altogether different cast which included Smita Patil who played the wife and Parveen Babi who played the girlfriend. However, later Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan came together to work on the film, and Yash Chopra, in an interview, admitted that he was scared since what was happening in Amit Ji’s personal life was also happening in the film of sorts.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s slap gate, none in Bollywood has ever confirmed or denied the news. It stays like a myth or folklore which exists in rumours, gossips, and her biographies.

