Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most respected actors in Bollywood and also one of the most adored couples of B- town, but their marriage was not free of rumours. They had their fair share of ups and downs, but their relationship always bounced back. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Jaya Bachchan revealed how she got to know that Amitabh was the one she wanted to marry, but she had a bizarre reason. Scroll below to read the details!

The veteran couple got married in the year 1973 and are parents to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan; not just that, they are happy and adored grandparents as well. The duo went on to win millions of hearts throughout their illustrious career. However, once Jaya opened up about her relationship with Big B and revealed how she got frightened & it was indeed love at first sight for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan once appeared on Simi Garewal’s show. In an old video, Simi asked if she knew she would marry Amitabh right away. To which the actress gave a shocking reply that left Amitabh surpised. The actress said, “I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened.” Her response left Big B surprised and he kept asking you got frightened?

Jaya Bachchan recalled her first meeting with Amitabh and revealed, “When I first met him, I saw the danger. I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me, and I allow him to do that,” Jaya said, adding, “It’s not like he would dictate things to me, it’s just that even if he said somethings to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people.”

The viral clip was shared on an Instagram page, and netizens were quick to react to Jaya Bachchan’s answer.

One of the users wrote, “Patriarchy at its height.”

“She could have said she was intimidated by Amit Ji. Wrong choice of words.”

“When she says she will allow.. That’s where you know who owns the power. Who is the dominant one in a relationship.”

“Frightened is not the right word to use on national television. It could indicate so many things.”

Check out the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Knows She Will Be Trolled But Says “English Speaking Desi Kids Speaking Hindi In Tacky Second-Hand Brit Accent Are Annoying & Irritating”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News