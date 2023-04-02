The City of Dreams, Mumbai is having a gala time owing to the Ambanis. The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre or NMACC witnessed some of the biggest stars both international and domestic, attending the event. On the Day-2 of the grand affair, Varun Dhawan set the stage on fire with his performance, and while doing it he was accompanied by supermodel Gigi Hadid for a brief moment. But his action made him face a lot of criticism from the netizens. Keep reading to find out everything in detail.

The American model bedazzled us with her ivory and gold-themed look. She wore a heavily embroidered saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired it with a jeweled blouse inspired by South Indian jewelry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video clip where Varun Dhawan could be seen in a sparkling vest paired with black pants with a line of mirror work on the ides rock the stage. He then brought Gigi Hadid up on the stage, lift her up took a swirl before landing a peck on her cheek and her on the flight of stairs. The video shared on Instagram by the paparazzo, Viral Bhayani generated a lot of criticism directed at Varun.

Coaxing Varun Dhawan’s behavior towards Gigi Hadid netizens blasted the Bhediya actor by calling him ‘Embarrassing’. One of the users commented, “Airport tak galiyaan dete huye jayegi.”

Another wrote, “This is Embarrassing”

One of them pointing out his marital status commented, “Iski biwi kuch nhi bolti kya?”

A fourth users’ comment read, “Kardi Chhapriyon vali harkatein”

While one of them called him out by saying, “Chhichhora dhawan”

Followed by, “Cheap and creepy behaviour”, “Cringe”.

Another user mentioning how the kiss was not necessary wrote, “Was this required? You may be a celebrity but she is a guest too. Consent is applicable everywhere.”

Check out Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid’s dance clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, later on, Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter and revealed that he did not bring Gigi Hadid forcefully on stage. He wrote, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning”.

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ravi Kishan Admits Losing Out On A Role In Gangs of Wasseypur For Demanding 25 Litres Of Milk To Bathe & Bed Of Roses To Sleep, “Achanak Jab Aap Fakiriyat Se Aate Hain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News