Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who rose to fame with films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Red Swastik, and Wajah Tum Ho has her own fair share of controversies. The actress never misses a chance to make headlines with her bold confessions. Whether her catfight with Rakhi Sawant or even accusing Deepika Padukone of being a sympathiser of the Tukde Tukde gang, Sherlyn always remains in the limelight. Recently, in an interview, she opened up about her wedding plans & rejections that she faced in the industry. Scroll below to read the details!

Sherlyn in a candid conversation recently, spoke about her wedding, Bollywood journey, and her drift with Rakhi Sawant. The actress revealed how she was rejected by big directors.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Sherlyn Chopra opened up about her wedding plans and the qualities that she wants in her husband. The actress said, “I want a husband, but he should be a millionaire (laughs). He should be a one-woman man and shouldn’t be a liar. He should be sincere and good-hearted. Through this publication, I request you guys to find me one pati who will have all these qualities.”

The actress also talked about the rejection that she faced from the bigwigs of the industry, including Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma. Sherlyn Chopra said, “The entire industry rejected me. Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma had rejected me. I don’t know the reason. They would just says, ‘Nahin tum who baat nhi hai. Namkeen nhi ho. Waise abhi mai duniya bhar ka sodium le kar chal rahi hoon. But it’s fine. The universe has supported me. I care not as God is with me. Today, I have all good things with me. I have received loads of respect from one and all.”

She also talked about the drift with Rakhi Sawant and revealed that one-sided love doesn’t exist for a longer duration. If the same love and respect is not reciprocated, there is nothing in the relationship. Sherlyn Chopra revealed when Rakhi told her about Adil, she instantly believed her and helped, but when she was in need of help, Rakhi didn’t do that.

