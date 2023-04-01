Sharad Kelkar is one of the popular actors in the Indian film industry. He has primarily worked in Hindi and Marathi films. A recent report claimed that the actor admitted to being duped into accepting a role in Pridarshan’s film Hulchul. Scroll down to know more.

The Hindi-language romantic comedy film was released in 2004. The film, which was a remake of the Malayalam film Godfather, stars an ensemble cast with Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Farha Naaz, and Laxmi played supporting roles.

Sharad Kelkar recently appeared on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, wherein he revealed about playing the role of Satyendra ‘Sattu’ Mishra, who is supposed to get married to Kareena Kapoor’s character before she falls for Akshaye Khanna’s character.

The 46-year-old actor said, “I came to Mumbai in 2002. I was doing some modelling stuffs, and ads. Then, after a year, even that was gone, because a new lot had come. I was struggling with photoshoots and all. Between that, the chief AD called me and said they’re making a film, it’s a multi-starrer, and it’s a very important role in the film. I was a naive, new guy with no idea about the culture. So, I asked what the film is. He said it’s called Hulchul, and you’ll have an engagement song, a few scenes with Kareena….”

Sharad Kelkar claimed he was excited about the opportunity, even though he was told he wouldn’t ‘get the girl’ in the climax. “For a newcomer, it feels like you have arrived.” But, he said, he realised something was off a few days later. “So, I went to the sets. The first day, I was sitting. The second day, I was sitting. The third day, I was sitting. And I could see Amrish Puri, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi… I was in awe of everybody. But I just kept waiting. I was getting a per-day payment, so I wasn’t very bothered (about not having anything to do). I needed the money. It was around Rs 2500. But then, five days passed. The shoot was going on, but they weren’t calling me. They’d told me Priyadarshan is impatient and he likes to improvise. They train you, ke tera katne wala hai (that you are being fooled). And that’s how I did Sattu. And I realised ke katt gaya mera. Then I told them I wouldn’t dub, and they got it dubbed from someone else.”

However, Sharad laughed at the memory and the feeble voice that his character was dubbed with. He said he had performed it like that on set as well, but because they knew Sharad wouldn’t dub, they got someone else to do it.

