Suave, Stylish, understated, and elegant are some of the words that come to your mind when you think of Saif Ali Khan. The actor recently attended NMACC in Mumbai and served major fashion goals. Scroll below to read the details!

Saif Ali Khan was seen last night at the star-studded NMACC launch event with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and sister-in-law, Karisma Kapoor. The trio made for a striking visual that is trending on social media.

What impressed all was the fact that the Nawab aka Saif Ali Khan, always manages to make women weak in their knees with his bandh gala, pocket square, kurta, and trademark swag. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a red lehenga.

For the unversed, NMACC was a star-studded event that witnessed many stars not only from B- town but also from the west. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Gigi Hadid, there were many prominent names who marked their presence, but we have to admit Kareena & Saif Ali Khan didn’t leave a chance to impress the netizens.

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan's look?

