Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back at taking digs at Ajay Devgn. In the past, we have seen him trolling the star over his flops like Runway 34 and Thank God. He’s now taking potshots over Bholaa’s underwhelming box office run. He has even dragged Shah Rukh Khan in his latest tweet and below is all you need to know!

We all know, Kamaal doesn’t leave a chance to slam the Bollywood industry and celebs. He had even called Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ‘disaster’ before its release. But when the film broke almost every pre-existing box office record, the self-proclaimed critic took a U-turn and is now showering praise on Shah Rukh Khan.

In the latest tweet, while taking a dig at Ajay Devgn, he claimed that Ajay keep comparing himself with Shah Rukh Khan and then made fun of Bholaa’s box office collection. He wrote, “Ajay Devgn always compare himself with #SRK and consider himself bigger star. But truth is only this that #Bholaa lifetime business will be equal to one day business of #Pathaan. It’s proof also that @iamsrk is the biggest superstar in the history of Bollywood.”

Here’s the tweet:

Ajay Devgn always compare himself with #SRK and consider himself bigger star. But truth is only this that #Bholaa lifetime business will be equal to one day business of #Pathaan. It’s proof also that @iamsrk is the biggest superstar in the history of Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 1, 2023

As expected, fans are trolling KRK in the comment section for his U-turn about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. One user wrote, “Iski baaton ko seriously mat lo guys ..ye Shahrukh Khan ko bhi pathaan se pehle bhi aisa hi bol raha tha.” One SRK fan reacted, “Tera baat seriously kon leta hai…Ajay is always be a superstar nd always will be a superstar. “KRK January me SRK ko budhaaa star keh rahe the aur ab biggest superstar in the history. He’s twitter ka politician Bade stars ko target karo aur news me raho,” another Twitter user reacted.

