Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai along with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. There were rumours that the actress was in town for the ‘roka’ ceremony of her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. But she’s actually here for the Indian promotions of Citadel. She marked a stunning appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event yesterday, but netizens can’t get over her meet & greet with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, DP and PeeCee were once the best of friends. They even treated us with their spectacular ‘jugalbandi’ in Pinga from Bajirao Mastani. But issues between them allegedly became visible when Deepika reportedly refused to share the stage with Priyanka during the IIFA awards. They later clarified that all is well, but fans weren’t very convinced.

Priyanka Chopra recently dropped truth bombs about dirty politics in Bollywood. Owing to the same, her greeting with Karan Johar from the NMACC event has also been grabbing eyeballs and wild reactions. But along with that, tails have been wagging as a viral video shows PC bonding with Deepika Padukone while Ranveer Singh indulges with Nick Jonas.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra hugged and shared a friendly kiss as they met each other. They could even be seen holding hands as they continued to converse with each other. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was busy talking about Nick Jonas and could even be seen getting friendly with him with a high-five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A netizen reacted to the video saying, “Chemistry toh nick or ranveer ki achi lag rhi h😂😍!!”

Another commented, “Ranveer meeting Nick is also a treat”

“priyanka has been waiting to tell deepika all the gossip,” reacted a fan.

A user pointed out, “seems like pc has a lot of tea to spill to dp since long time”

A curious viewer asked, “Ye ranveer kya baatein kr rha h nick se”

🎥 #2 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hugs Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones at #TheGreatIndianMusical by #NMACC in Mumbai 😍💕 pic.twitter.com/8EdPvTwNlf — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) March 31, 2023

