Days after our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra blasted the Bollywood fraternity in a podcast interview the actress landed in India for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. Priyanka Chopra along with her musician husband Nick Jonas then met his former colleagues and who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Soon, a video of Priyanka meeting ace producer and director Karan Johar surfaced on the Internet which quickly got the tongues wagging.

Speaking of the event, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and many others marked their attendance. Scroll down to read how Priyanka and Karan greeted each other at the mega event.

A video on social media saw Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas mingling with close friend Ranveer Singh and former co-star Deepika Padukone. We then spotted Karan Johar amid them as he hugs Priyanka and striking a conversation. The two held hands for a few seconds and spoke to each other as Nick Jonas watched them interact and laugh out loud. Many on social media felt that the two were faking it since Priyanka recently in her interview claimed how Bollywood cornered her the reason why she pursued her career in Hollywood. Karan Johar also met Nick. The two also hugged each other briefly.

Social media users without wasting any time thronged to Instagram to opine on the matter. One user stated, “Priyanka ko kuch interest nahi hai ussey milne ko. She is just faking it for the heck of it.” Another stated, “Karan saying plz call me to hollywood, priyanka saying can’t so sorry u got everything fake..ur joker.”

The next one commented, “Bollywood and there unnatural good behaviour, all are just so good in acting in real world also,” as another mentioned, “That’s called success Karan jaise ko akkal aa gayi hogi.” An individual posted, “Batao pehle issi ko bollywood se nikala aur phir hug bhi kar raha hai….. Kya baat… Kitni jhooti Or dekhwati ye duniya hai.”

One user added, “After PC interview they r pretty cordial celebs n their acting skills” and, another concluded, “She is soo good at faking it. Everyone knows KJo ruined her Bollywood career.”

Priyanka Chopra’s latest appearance comes after her explosive interview where stated that she was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood) and she had people not casting her as she had beef with people. The 40-year-old actress added that she was not good at playing the game and was tired of the politics.

What do you think about Priyanka and Karan’s meeting? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

