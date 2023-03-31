Alia Bhatt is among the most followed Bollywood actresses who are not only known for their impeccable acting skills but also for their classy fashion choices. The actress has left everyone in awe of her stunning ethnic looks over the years. and now she is taking our breaths away in an elegant but s*xy saree look. Read further for a detailed description of her ensemble.

The actress is currently embracing motherhood after welcoming her daughter Raha with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is indeed in the best phase of her life as she has a number of projects in her kitty, including her Hollywood debut.

Alia enjoys a massive following of over 76 million on Instagram and often treats her followers with her stunning pictures. Recently, Alia left us all drooling over her beauty in an ivory-coloured glittery saree with pleats of stitched elongated pearls throughout the pallu that she wore for the Great Indian Musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

She paired the saree, custom-made by Vaishali S Couture, with a shimmery off-shoulder blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. The blouse was embellished with silver and ivory flowers made out pearls giving it a blinky floral look. Rhea Kapoor styled the new mom and accessorised her look with a heavy diamond choker with laser cuttings held by multiple pearl strands. The Raazi star also added a pair of stone-studded floral earrings and an oh-so-elegant bracelet. Alia Bhatt completed her look with a matching embroidered clutch potli.

Talking about her makeup, Alia kept it simple but glamorous with a nude base, highlighted cheeks, a thick layer of mascara and cherry nude lips. She parted her hair in the middle and tied them in a neat bun. Breathtaking! Right?

What do you think about Alia Bhatt’s look? Let us know in the comments.

