Hailey Bieber is off late, dominating the headlines and how. From her alleged drama with her husband and singer Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to speaking up against the hate that she received on social media post the backlash, Hailey never misses an opportunity to make it in the news. The Victoria’s Secret model has shared a picture of herself donning a tiny skirt and a bandeau top that barely covers her assets in her latest Instagram post flaunting her toned torso. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hailey is massively popular among her fans and has over 49 million followers on Instagram. The model has now turned into an entrepreneur and launched her skincare line named ‘Rhode’ last year, which is already a hit among skincare junkies.

Now talking about her latest Instagram post, Hailey Bieber shared her sultry pictures on the site with a caption that read, “@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto 🇨🇦”

In the pictures, Hailey Bieber can be seen wearing a tiny skirt and bandeau top that barely covers her assets as she sensually stares at the camera while posing. She styled her chic outfit with a matching overcoat, flaunted her toned torso, and looked s*xy as usual.

For makeup, the model opted for a signature glam with glossy lips, eyes and blushed cheeks. Hailey styled her brunette locks with a side-parting, passing the vibe check like a queen. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber surely knows how to make a statement with her fashion affair!

