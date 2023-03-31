It was truly glistening yesterday at Dior’s Fall ’23 fashion event as the who’s who were present from Bollywood as well as the Hollywood industry, shining like the bright stars as they are in their dazzling outfits. From Simone Ashley (Bridgerton fame) to Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones star) to Anushka Sharma, Rekha and Sonal Kapoor – the event was filled with beauties, and we couldn’t take our eyes off them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While everyone tried to put their best fashion foot forward, not all could pass Hit’s list. So, here are the best and worst-dressed celebs from Dior’s Fall ’23 evening. Keep scrolling to check out the list.

Rekha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Let’s start the list with the veteran actress who serves class and royalty every time she steps out in the city, and it’s none other than Rekha. She wore a gorgeous dual-tone pink coloured Kanjeevaram saree with temple jewellery, carried a potli bag and completed the look with glam makeup with red lipstick and gajra in her bun. She is an absolute epitome of beauty and a hundred per cent HIT.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Anushka Sharma graced the event with her ever-so-handsome Virat Kohli, and both of them looked stunning. While Anushka wore a simple yet classy lime yellow coloured bodycon gown with a bow-detailing back, Virat donned a camel brown coloured pantsuit and paired it with a white round-neck t-shirt. Of course, a HIT jodi.

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Sonam Kapoor is the true blue fashionista of Bollywood, and there’s no second thought about that. She came wearing a pink satin gown and paired it with an oversized pink blazer and completed the look with ethnic jewellery and soft, curled open hair. She looked her best, but personally, I feel she could have done a little better. A HIT, but umm… okay!

Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi, came with her sister Sonam and looked absolutely stunning as she brought the retro stripes back in her outfit. She wore a black and white checkered top and skirt and paired it with a pearl neckpiece. Cute and chic! A so-so look from the evening.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ananya Panday, who is currently evolving in her fashion, went a little dud yesterday at the Dior Fall ’23 event. She opted for a bubblegum pink-coloured old-school fit which she paired with a choker, side-parted hair and white socks-black pump combo. She could have done a lot better at the fashion event, but her choice kind of went dull on her. So, it’s a MISS from my end.

Athiya Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ahh.. what was she thinking with the one-shoulder white dress that gave no edge to her figure, not even accentuating her beauty. Well, she could have opted for something better than this. At least what we saw at her wedding, it’s much lower quality. A big MISS.

Hollywood celebs also came down to Mumbai for Dior’s fashion event. While Simone Ashley from Bridgerton wore a white outfit with a plunging neckline and wooed everyone with her beauty, Poorna Jagannathan from Never Have I Ever stunned in a side-slit white gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Well, who won your heart and who missed your expectation? Let us know if you agree with our list from the Dior Fall ’23 fashion affair!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Eats & Leaves No Crumbs! Flaunting Toned Legs, Smooth Back In Sheer Silver Bead Tassel Detailing Mini Dress, She’s Indeed Ageing Like A Fine Wine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News