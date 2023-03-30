Cara Delevingne is not a conventional Hollywood sweetheart. Her bold photoshoots, dangerous stare and hotter-than-hell body, make her one of the industry’s most bada** divas. Since her breakup with Ashley Benson, Cara was often spotted as distressed and not in her best shape. All that changed when she arrived in a blazing red gown at the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

Her appearance reminded us of Victoria’s Secret‘s days when the actress walked for the lingerie brand’s fashion shows in 2012 and 2013. Her style has evolved yet stayed the same throughout the decade. Today, we take you back to the two iconic and contrasting looks Cara served us at the Victoria’s Secret 2012 and 2013 fashion shows. While for one, she opted for a Barbie-sque princess avatar, for the other, she aced a dangerous angel look. Scroll on to learn more.

The Bubblegum Princess – 2012

Cara Delevingne looked adorable yet s*xy in the brand’s pink and white co-ords. For the top, she wore a white and pink striped cut-sleeve blouse that gave a sneak peek of her aqua br* inside. It had a zipper in the middle that extended to the skirt and attached to the front. The dangerously short mini skirt gave Cara an even s*xier look while keeping the cuteness intact.

Take a look:

Throwback – Cara Delevingne at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway! (Nov. 2012) pic.twitter.com/gFSuXE2CAN — Caraimages (@Caraimages) March 11, 2016

Cara Delevingne kept her blond hair down and opted for soft pink lips and blush. It suited her wrist gloves in pink and yellow perfectly. She completed the look with white knee-high socks in latex and boots. The actress also carried a stick in her hand, making her look kinky and cute at the same time. This marked the debut of the actress with the lingerie brand fashion show, and it was quite a great beginning.

The Devilish Angel

For the next Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Cara looked opposite to her debut look. While in 2012, she looked like a candy-striped doll, in 2013, she turned on the sass by donning a sheer black corset dress. To heat things up, she ditched the case and allowed the jewels and sequins on the fabric to cover her n**ples. For the lower part, the dress boasted a layered mesh pegged skirt. A patch ran across the middle of the outfit, flaunting beautiful black sequin and gem work.

Take a look:

Cara Delevingne, Victoria's Secrets Fashion Show 2013 pic.twitter.com/mvDZ8hP0sZ — Only Model BR (@onlymodel_) April 26, 2021

Cara Delevingne completed the look by opting for yellow gloves and heels. She kept her makeup minimal and let her raunchy expressions do all the talking. This outfit gave her a devilish angel vibe, thanks to the glittery wings attached to her back.

So, which looks like Cara Delevingne did you like better? The Bubblegum Princess or the Devilish Angel? Do let us know! In our opinion, the latter suited the personality of the actress way more than the first look.

